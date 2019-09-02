Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Weibo (WB) Stake by $2.08 Million as Share Value Declined; Aravt Global Has Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $6.55 Million

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 234,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 771,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 1.25 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 144,650 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 2.22 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Limited Liability Company reported 3.27 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 21,018 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). King Luther Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 650,140 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 5,756 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Co stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% or 70,401 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 18,707 shares.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $175.08M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 248,549 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Schroder Investment Gru holds 0.05% or 475,987 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 173,058 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,545 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 24,379 shares. First LP has 33,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Ashmore Gru Public Limited owns 0.27% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 9,628 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 17,002 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has 90,544 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. 3,536 are held by Exane Derivatives. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 10,789 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 414 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).