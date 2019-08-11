Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Holding by $657,955; Share Value Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Upped Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.55% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.0265 during the last trading session, reaching $0.551. About 175,571 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys Into Hudson Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67M shares traded or 59.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 364,856 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 2.30 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 97,980 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust holds 514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 16,295 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares. 1.34 million were reported by Granahan Incorporated Ma. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% or 1.05 million shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 387,532 shares. Bard Associates reported 812,600 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 638,602 shares. Marathon accumulated 711,775 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 18,242 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 79,236 shares. Creative Planning reported 89,450 shares stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

