Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $10.64 Million; Visa Cl A (V) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 64,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 520,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.25M, down from 584,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 5,704 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Webster Bank N A has 1.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 53,069 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.91M shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,043 are held by Driehaus Capital Limited Company. Piedmont Inc has invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bokf Na reported 122,754 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2,809 shares. Interactive Fin Advisors owns 294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 22,197 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Country Club Na reported 6,888 shares. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Company reported 5.68% stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 15,684 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc owns 0.69% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 623,595 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 2.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Logan Cap Mngmt reported 125,010 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. 10 holds 7.7% or 605,994 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Limited has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,546 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 341,476 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 6.74M shares. North Point Managers Oh stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,024 shares. Mengis Management invested in 60,544 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackenzie Finance holds 2.20M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).