Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $913,458; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut Its Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) by $1.47 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 501.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 5,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 20,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 968,835 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested in 5,046 shares. 124,818 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.06% or 351,871 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 3,255 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc owns 18,625 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.86% or 3.38M shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 10,574 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.03M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 70,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,742 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 1.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 41,961 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

