Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $1.40 Million; Ratan Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1708.86. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 39,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 145,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 105,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 183,621 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 29,868 shares to 589,768 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 349,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.