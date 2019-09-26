Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stake as Share Price Declined; Weatherly Asset Management Increased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $524,975

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 87,274 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 82,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 2.22 million shares traded or 31.58% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 112,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 922,031 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 170,958 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,202 shares to 46,919 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,041 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 17,807 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Philadelphia Trust holds 0.03% or 2,707 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 393 shares. Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 30,333 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt owns 1.75 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company has 16,476 shares. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Haverford Tru Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 2,164 shares stake. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 15,990 shares. 191,799 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. South Texas Money Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 39,012 shares. 2,421 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.18 million were accumulated by Rutabaga Mngmt Llc Ma. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 60,000 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 618,902 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 8,140 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Kbc Nv stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 348,310 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 76,179 shares. Paloma Management reported 0.01% stake. Finance Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 47,307 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,792 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 14,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 45,567 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 3.28M shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 39,872 shares to 145,732 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 75,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $526,720 activity.

Analysts await Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Titan International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.