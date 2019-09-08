Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) by $16.77 Million as Stock Rose; Private Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Redwood Tr (RWT) by $6.71 Million

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 419,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 11,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 430,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 806,663 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 2.45 million shares traded or 228.98% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $106.69M for 19.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mngmt Partners has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 14,525 shares. Violich invested 0.13% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Assocs invested in 14,702 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co owns 4,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc invested in 0.19% or 45,686 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.55 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 21,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Needham Inv Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset, Florida-based fund reported 97,858 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares to 407,062 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Is My ‘There Is No Alternative’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 38,855 shares to 125,379 shares, valued at $22.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.14 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/04: (MIK) (COUP) (BOX) Higher (SUP) (SB) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.