Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ardelyx (ARDX) Holding; HMN Financial (HMNF)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

HMN Financial Inc (HMNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.70, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 5 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 8 trimmed and sold stakes in HMN Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.68 million shares, down from 3.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding HMN Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 349,130 shares as Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)’s stock declined 26.97%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 2.36M shares with $6.36M value, down from 2.71 million last quarter. Ardelyx Inc now has $314.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 92,241 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ardelyx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.32% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) stake by 39,872 shares to 145,732 valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) stake by 92,785 shares and now owns 499,847 shares. Despegar Com Corp was raised too.

Another recent and important HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 14 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018