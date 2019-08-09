Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lifted Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Silicom Ltd (SILC) stake by 19.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 43,028 shares as Silicom Ltd (SILC)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 258,895 shares with $9.90M value, up from 215,867 last quarter. Silicom Ltd now has $227.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 9.91% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 85,258 shares traded or 191.98% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 35 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold positions in Catalina Lighting Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $155.68 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

