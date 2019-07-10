Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $10.64 Million; Stock Rose; Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Williams (WSM) Position

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 12,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 395,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23M, up from 382,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 2.03 million shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6,904 shares to 134,588 shares, valued at $20.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 670,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Uber’s First Public Quarter, Uber’s First Public Billion-Dollar Loss – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 05/30 (WSM) (OKTA) (UBER) Higher; (ZUO) (NTNX) (RRGB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vultures circle as Pier 1 struggles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp owns 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,235 shares. Ellington Management Ltd reported 1.16% stake. Ent Fin Corp owns 3,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com owns 323,600 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc holds 0.77% or 99,950 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4.17M shares. Assets Invest Management Llc invested 0.89% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Utah Retirement Sys has 15,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 42,624 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 173,598 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 37,903 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.