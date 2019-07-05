Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Weibo (WB) Stake by $2.08 Million; Share Value Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lowered Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $1.83 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 39,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,465 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 157,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 245,125 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.43 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Point Ptnrs has invested 4.98% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Comerica Bancorp reported 27,969 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 1,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset reported 284,624 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 21,864 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 878,577 shares. Franklin has invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 59,113 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Westfield Capital Com Lp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,958 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 16,570 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Geller Advisors Limited invested in 0.35% or 18,750 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 4,700 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30.56 million activity. $30.37 million worth of stock was bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/ on Friday, January 18.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 69,089 shares to 245,071 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 303,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares to 401,462 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.61 million for 18.93 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 8,185 shares. 173,058 are owned by D E Shaw And. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 4,412 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Svcs holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 196 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Glenmede Na owns 164 shares. Natixis has 42,874 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 941,755 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Company reported 120,248 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 618,793 shares. 251,930 are held by Fil Limited. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 28,891 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 16,867 shares. Principal Financial reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

