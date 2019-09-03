Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Holding by $4.21 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Position in Amgen (AMGN) Has Trimmed by $4.99 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $206.11. About 1.18 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 671,122 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares to 407,062 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $99.14M for 6.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.02% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre also bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. 2,375 shares were bought by Christie Edward M III, worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru holds 431 shares. Citadel Advsr stated it has 469,958 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 53,193 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 105,100 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 2,000 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 236,111 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 9,502 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 132,600 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.49% or 176,080 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 1,265 shares. 6.19 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Smithfield Tru Company has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Stelliam Investment Management Limited Partnership has 5.03% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 459,500 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 14.89 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

