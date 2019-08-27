Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Stock Value Rose; As J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Upped by $722,352 Its Stake

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63 million shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 27/03/2018 – ASSA ABLOY AB ASSAb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 200 FROM SEK 195; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 11,718 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 3.86 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 18/04/2018 – GM: Travis Hester Becomes President and Managing Director, GM Canada; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea Averts Bankruptcy After Breakthrough in Union Standoff; 08/03/2018 – GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE; 04/05/2018 – Monsanto appeals to India’s top court over GM cotton patents; 26/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Vows Not To Trade Future First Round Pick; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs LP has 39,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ltd Ca has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,934 shares. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 126,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45.93 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 14.75 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Salem Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Invesco Ltd reported 16.94 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or owns 5,009 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 259,600 shares stake. Beacon Fincl accumulated 0.75% or 45,193 shares. Mariner Llc holds 467,480 shares. Augustine Asset invested 2.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Synovus Financial owns 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 320,817 shares. Private Asset owns 166,363 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 1.02M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,155 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,360 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – 2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Is Revenue From North America Driving GM’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 50,753 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 297,294 shares. Johnson Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Finemark Comml Bank invested in 7,795 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,631 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peoples Services owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 101.85M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 20,019 were accumulated by Diker Limited Co. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 149,450 shares. Milestone Group Inc holds 0.03% or 7,059 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kingstown Mgmt LP invested 3.81% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 8.94 million shares stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 115,615 shares.