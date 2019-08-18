Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Exelon (EXC) Stake by $3.39 Million as Stock Value Declined; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stake Has Lifted by Clarivest Asset Management Llc

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 141,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 399,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 257,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.99M shares traded or 30.71% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy

