Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Air Lease (AL) Stake by $2.57 Million; Davis R M Trimmed Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding by $2.56 Million

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Corp (IDXX) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 9,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 135,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.35 million, down from 144,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $273.79. About 164,866 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 338,833 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 401,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 426,322 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.78 million for 8.02 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 75,242 shares to 456,820 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.66M for 60.57 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VEU) by 11,605 shares to 650,004 shares, valued at $33.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.