Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) by $657,955 as Market Value Rose; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Holding by $5.55 Million as Market Value Rose

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 83.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 42,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,387 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 50,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 346,277 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 79.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.0186 during the last trading session, reaching $0.612. About 423,321 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys Into Hudson Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma owns 1.34 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 807,183 shares. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 13,950 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation holds 0% or 63,894 shares. Weber Alan W accumulated 306,200 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru Communications reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 26,118 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 1.05M shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 780,540 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Northern accumulated 97,980 shares. State Street stated it has 29,255 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Com has 11,793 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 387,532 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 4.18M shares.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56 million for 2.55 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,720 shares to 15,872 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 273,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 86,493 shares to 118,108 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 42,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.06% or 19,820 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Gru Limited Liability owns 29,454 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.03% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,975 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 16,922 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 60 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel owns 14,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Virtu Fin Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company owns 24,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 42,574 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 904,986 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,546 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

