Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Shorts at Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RCON) Lowered By 5.84%

Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON) had a decrease of 5.84% in short interest. RCON’s SI was 191,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.84% from 203,700 shares previously. With 25,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Recon Technology LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCON)’s short sellers to cover RCON’s short positions. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.0306 during the last trading session, reaching $0.734. About 7,930 shares traded. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has declined 53.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 06/04/2018 IBT: ‘Splinter Cell’ Rumors: Sam Fisher Crossover Teased For ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 23/04/2018 – GUANGQIANG CHEN REPORTS 15.1 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/04/2018 – Guangqiang Chen Reports 15.1% Stake In Recon Tech; 23/05/2018 – Vestar Wins Gold U.S. MAXI Award At 2018 ICSC RECon Conference; 26/04/2018 – RECON WENYUAN CABLE 002692.SZ SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SHENZHEN FIRM AS CONCERNING PARTIES FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Shenping Yin Reports 15.2% Stake In Recon Tech; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 89.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 77,806 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 9,400 shares with $715,000 value, down from 87,206 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 2.64 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING

More notable recent Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Recon Technology Announces Future Gas Station’s Tripartite Strategic Agreement for Smart Gas Station Project – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Recon Technology Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Recon Technology Enters Into Sales Representation Agreement With Valvitalia SpA – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Recon Technology Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Recon Updates Procurement Bidding Results from China Energy – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.37 million. The firm offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides gas and oil production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 266 shares or 97.87% less from 12,495 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.15% above currents $77.8 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Ca holds 1.39% or 24.72 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.75% or 162,285 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 23,520 shares. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Co holds 2.92% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 45,216 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.32% stake. 68,555 are owned by Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,697 shares. Boston Ltd Com accumulated 6,207 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 61,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 571,947 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Convergence Prtn Lc has invested 1.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,833 shares. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 3,772 shares. 2.21 million were reported by Raymond James And Associates. Ipg Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).