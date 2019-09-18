Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Cut Position in Embraer S A (ERJ) by $2.48 Million as Share Value Rose; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Its Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 124,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 729,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 853,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 297,874 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS NELSON SALGADO TO TAKE OVER AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER’S SCHNEIDER:PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD, BUT NOT THE ONLY WAY; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 36,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 607,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.55M, down from 643,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $101.11. About 972,328 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 23.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Financial Post” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies to Award $50000 USD to Winner of IoT Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc accumulated 0.02% or 31,000 shares. 6,933 were reported by Garde. Mai reported 14,137 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hm Payson & holds 710 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 100 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,990 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 607,425 shares. 714,728 were reported by Sirios Capital L P. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 3,382 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montgomery Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.14% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 233,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 289,476 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 93,290 shares to 453,012 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 50,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Embraer Delivers First E195-E2 Jet to Azul – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil confirms KC-390 deal with Embraer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,029 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 55,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.