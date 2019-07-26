Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose While Tompkins Financial Lifted Its Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 25,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $172.96. About 993,188 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 637.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 2,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $174.27. About 1.37 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Honeywell (HON) to Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 75,825 shares. 504,296 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities. Agf Invests Inc owns 3.18% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.78M shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company holds 2,091 shares. Indiana Trust Investment Mngmt Co, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,187 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Highstreet Asset reported 125,058 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 20,914 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital reported 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability owns 4,155 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 12,409 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has 28,115 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Llc owns 13,966 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 89,578 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 17,028 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,996 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,895 are held by Excalibur Corp. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd holds 100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenview Bank Trust Dept stated it has 19,608 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tctc Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,785 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc owns 29,385 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx reported 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Violich Management, California-based fund reported 11,853 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc holds 30,493 shares. City Holding owns 320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 0.5% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,732 shares. Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Llp reported 200,440 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 36,899 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.