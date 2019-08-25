Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $913,458; Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) Sentiment Is 1.07

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 501.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 5,019 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 6,019 shares with $1.10M value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $428.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 31 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 29 decreased and sold equity positions in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 12.98 million shares, down from 14.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gabelli Equity Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 8.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 36.30% above currents $164.54 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $199 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Pecaut & Co. holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. for 293,568 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co owns 936,454 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ota Financial Group L.P. has 0.39% invested in the company for 41,557 shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 203,406 shares.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

