Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Decreased By $2.08 Million Its Weibo (WB) Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 13.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 31,235 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 199,865 shares with $13.34M value, down from 231,100 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $69.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 68.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 15,955 shares with $989,000 value, down from 50,055 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.49M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 3,000 shares to 38,000 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 47,000 shares and now owns 88,000 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp owns 3.84 million shares. Assetmark invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bollard Ltd Co invested in 115,539 shares. 208,921 were reported by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. U S Invsts holds 10,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,005 shares. Bennicas And Assoc stated it has 13,870 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 1.59M are held by Manufacturers Life The. First Dallas Securities Inc has 0.17% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,648 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 17,998 shares. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.89% or 64,433 shares. Td Asset Management reported 412,380 shares. Contravisory Inv Management owns 816 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 32,703 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 17,021 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 5,100 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 4,904 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group invested in 0.05% or 475,987 shares. Federated Pa owns 0.33% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2.14 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 15,597 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc reported 10,400 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 48,184 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability Com stated it has 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 68,228 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 97,662 shares to 401,462 valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,065 shares and now owns 27,340 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, January 22. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 10 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

