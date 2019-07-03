Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Weibo (WB) Stake by $2.08 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $595,539

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.40 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 43,028 shares to 258,895 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 273,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.