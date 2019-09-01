Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Position in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) as Stock Declined; Royal London Asset Management LTD Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Cut by $4.17 Billion as Market Valuation Rose

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 21,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 250,821 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.64 billion, down from 272,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.55% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.0062 during the last trading session, reaching $0.504. About 790,451 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 EPS 27c-EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Revenues of $34.7 Million and Gross Margin of 20% – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson soars on cash flow achievement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Myers Announces Sale of Celgene’s Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

