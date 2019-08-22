Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding as Stock Rose; As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Value Rose, Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $374,046

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 747,483 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 12,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 120,817 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 4,173 shares. 75,000 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 97,858 shares. Goodhaven Cap Ltd Llc holds 72,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 226,708 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 115,560 shares. Blair William And Communications Il owns 29,916 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 35,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Co accumulated 35,925 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 2.37 million shares. Needham Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.18% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 70,000 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 3,107 shares stake. Adirondack Research Mgmt Inc has invested 1.91% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54 million for 19.18 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CBL Properties Adds Experiential Entertainment Exhibits at Oak Park Mall in Kansas City, Kansas, and Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,019 shares to 6,019 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 368,315 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $96.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Llc invested in 10,069 shares. 30,647 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 46,263 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Company holds 436,429 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 43 were accumulated by Us Bancorp De. 21,278 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Primecap Management Ca invested 0.17% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). State Street Corp has 1.41 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 47,210 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0% or 27,720 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 10,935 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company owns 225,985 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).