Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Its Position in Exelon (EXC) by $3.39 Million; Alibaba Group Holdings LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $1.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 67,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 158,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 226,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 8,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 39,450 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 30,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,461 shares to 344,271 shares, valued at $56.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 6,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,058 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘A’.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles reported 461 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc invested in 7,030 shares. Catalyst Capital Llc invested in 322,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,085 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt reported 9,846 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 842,002 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 141,941 shares. 269,352 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Lc. Mig Capital Ltd, a California-based fund reported 5,776 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma reported 11.19M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 1.58 million shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,084 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 71,057 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 46,816 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $839.98 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is ‘Too Cheap To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 364,856 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 332,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).