Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut Air Lease (AL) Stake By $2.57 Million; Rgm Capital Has Lowered Nice LTD (NICE) Stake By $2.30 Million

Rgm Capital Llc decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 2.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rgm Capital Llc sold 16,800 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 692,640 shares with $94.89M value, down from 709,440 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.37. About 87,076 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 338,833 shares with $14.01M value, down from 401,462 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 404,063 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc owns 596,419 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Beach Investment Management Ltd Liability has 11,991 shares. Btr Cap Management invested in 236,036 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,636 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 388,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa invested in 5,517 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 94 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp holds 70,217 shares. Nfc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 377,130 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 254,950 shares. Aperio Gp Limited invested in 403,898 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 7,100 are held by Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 99,432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76M for 8.20 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Despegar Com Corp stake by 75,242 shares to 456,820 valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) stake by 17,685 shares and now owns 100,881 shares. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 2.38% above currents $147.37 stock price. NICE had 13 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. DA Davidson maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) rating on Wednesday, April 17. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $125 target. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Friday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, May 17 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $68.69 million for 33.49 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 213,106 shares to 1.19 million valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) stake by 101,773 shares and now owns 1.88 million shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.