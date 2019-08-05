Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Sina (SINA); Rayonier (RYN) Market Valuation Declined While Private Ocean Lowered by $2.02 Million Its Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 91,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 407,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 316,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 890,059 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 370,516 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Northern Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Natixis accumulated 6,901 shares. 131,444 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 13,000 shares stake. 731,048 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Segantii Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 11,964 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 80,209 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited has 2.52% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 1.80 million shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.04% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 1.94% or 407,062 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 193,345 shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 58.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.