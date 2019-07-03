Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Sina (SINA) Stake By $5.37 Million; BEACH PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (BEPTF) Shorts Up By 40.41%

BEACH PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) had an increase of 40.41% in short interest. BEPTF’s SI was 1.21M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40.41% from 862,800 shares previously. With 6,400 avg volume, 189 days are for BEACH PETROLEUM LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)’s short sellers to cover BEPTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 18,250 shares traded or 265.88% up from the average. Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 28.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 91,025 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)'s stock declined 13.34%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 407,062 shares with $24.11M value, up from 316,037 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $3.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 555,220 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500.

Beach Energy Limited explores, develops, produces, and sells oil, gas, and gas liquids. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It holds interests in exploration and production tenements in Australia, New Zealand, and Tanzania. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 67,762 shares to 158,870 valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) stake by 657,955 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Benchmark. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs.

