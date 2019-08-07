Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $13.68 Million; Cardinal Health (CAH) Share Value Declined While Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 3909.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 273,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 280,666 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 451,996 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 4.38M shares traded or 55.06% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $289.67 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

