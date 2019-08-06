Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Embraer S A (ERJ) Holding; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Upped Position by $3.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 58.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 45,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 77,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 2.56 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 332,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 853,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 520,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 942,424 shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 09/03/2018 – Embraer in talks with several Indian airlines on E-175 jet orders – exec; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE FOR JETS DELIVERIES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Embraer, Otlk Revised To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER SALE OF LEGACY 650E TO AIR HAMBURG VALUED AT $103.6M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 14 COMMERCIAL PLANES AND 11 EXECUTIVE JETS IN FIRST QUARTER -FILING; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Embraer Nabs Yet Another Regional Jet Order in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Embraer delivers 26 Commercial and 25 Executive Jets in 2Q19 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer Stock Can Keep Rising Despite Q4 Loss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 91,707 shares to 62,682 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 58,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,216 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 was made by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cetera Advsr Lc invested in 0.05% or 12,365 shares. Moreover, Barnett And Inc has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Charter Com invested in 0.1% or 10,042 shares. Sun Life Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 548 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt owns 3,660 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 16,410 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 67,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 123,590 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 1.66M shares. Clark Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cumberland Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,500 shares. British Columbia holds 66,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.