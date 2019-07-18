Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $913,458; ELEKTA B SHS ORDINARY SHARES (EKTAF) Sellers Decreased By 0.09% Their Shorts

ELEKTA B SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EKTAF) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. EKTAF’s SI was 7.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 7.09M shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 6436 days are for ELEKTA B SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EKTAF)’s short sellers to cover EKTAF’s short positions. It closed at $14.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Elekta AB develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies. It has a 45.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s neuroscience solutions comprise Gamma Knife radiosurgery for the treatment of brain disorders; stereotactic neurosurgery; and surgical navigation accessories, as well as Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography platform.

