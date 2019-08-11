Pegasystems (PEGA) Valuation Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Conning Has Trimmed Stake by $314,000

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 94,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 98,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 362,161 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 67 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.35% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,090 shares. Parametrica Mngmt reported 4,652 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,084 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.11% or 24,398 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,489 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company owns 19,362 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Luxor Capital Group Inc Lp reported 2.86M shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,200 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Lc has invested 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 309,142 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.12% stake. Us Comml Bank De owns 25,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares to 417,000 shares, valued at $69.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc accumulated 35,264 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns reported 9,575 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,754 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,723 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 527,363 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 1.97 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 205,948 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.03 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. American Century owns 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2.08 million shares. 69,957 are held by Calamos Advisors Limited Com. Ally Finance holds 10,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 292,372 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,171 shares in its portfolio. 381,298 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 13,727 shares to 79,363 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).