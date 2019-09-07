Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Value Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) Stock Declined While Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted Its Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 185,004 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr (RBS) by 540.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 59,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 70,226 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, up from 10,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 580,219 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 20/04/2018 – UK GOVERNMENT INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES DONALD AS HEAD OF ITS SPECIALIST FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS GROUP; 20/04/2018 – UK Government Investments appoints new head to manage Britain’s RBS stake; 14/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND RBS.L , LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC LLOY.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 30/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland: Mr. Stevenson Has Resigned to Take Up Opportunity Elsewhere; 25/05/2018 – RBS to Offer Additional GBP1 Bln Lending to UK Small Businesses; 27/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – VIVEK AHUJA AND SARAH WILKINSON WILL BE APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ON BOARD OF NWM; 29/03/2018 – 36UI: ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE MERGER ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; 27/04/2018 – Correct: RBS PLC 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.4%; 10/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE INVESTIGATION INTO RBS’S ISSUANCE AND UNDERWRITING OF US RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES BETWEEN 2005 AND 2007

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp Adr (NYSE:IX) by 13,365 shares to 3,649 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 20,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,842 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 700,975 are held by Timessquare Capital Ltd. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Highline Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.67% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 14 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.45 million shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 26,315 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 67 shares. Aperio Gru Limited reported 19,362 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Shannon River Fund Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 99,100 shares. 217 are owned by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 37,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Luxor Cap Grp Lp owns 6.22% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 2.86M shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares to 928,933 shares, valued at $225.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 77,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,800 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.