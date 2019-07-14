Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Rose While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Raised Position; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Cut Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $362,208

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 466,696 shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,914 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Parametrica Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,652 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 14,912 shares. Sei Co stated it has 1,248 shares. Bamco Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 515,934 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 3.50M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 8,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 8,546 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Pinnacle reported 50 shares. Highline Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 2.67% or 653,288 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $313,752 activity. PYLE MICHAEL R also sold $84,945 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Friday, February 1. Trefler Leon had sold 1,541 shares worth $81,673 on Wednesday, January 16.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pegasystems Acquires Leading Digital Messaging Platform Provider In The Chat – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems Sees Sales Growth, but Not Profits, in 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22 million shares to 300,043 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Nike, Adidas, Under Armour: Do Millennials Have The Luxury Of Flexing For Sport? – Forbes” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited holds 13,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 3,700 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stock Yards Bankshares & Com holds 1.96% or 239,197 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 386,359 shares or 1.22% of the stock. The California-based Leonard Green And Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 280,170 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.25% or 1.79M shares. Middleton Inc Ma invested in 0.41% or 30,687 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Na owns 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 45,518 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 55,940 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 17,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Com reported 61,585 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares to 41,905 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond (CSJ) by 66,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).