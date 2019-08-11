Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Upped Its Position by $60.40 Million as Valuation Rose; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) as Stock Value Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 929,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.13 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 362,161 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 4,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 704,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.20M, down from 709,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Ltd Co holds 860 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 2.04M shares stake. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 56 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Company owns 251 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 432 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Coho Prtnrs Ltd reported 4.41% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Caxton Assocs LP accumulated 3,358 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.21 million shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 97,000 shares. 8,064 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc. Motco has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 52,227 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 18,060 shares to 341,554 shares, valued at $28.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 23,109 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 185,732 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,084 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,608 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Tower Capital (Trc) reported 216 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 791,358 shares. Bamco owns 0.33% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1.19M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 4,489 shares.