Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose, Savant Capital Has Raised Its Position by $329,868

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 2.12M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 234,806 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4

