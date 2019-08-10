Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.97 Million; As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Valuation Rose, Scge Management LP Lifted by $26.77 Million Its Stake

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 61,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 653,288 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.46M, down from 714,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 362,161 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 411,141 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1.10M shares. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 0.03% or 52,244 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0% or 8,263 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 1.20M shares. 4,026 were reported by Zebra Capital Management. Js Capital Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 16,350 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.12% or 45,759 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 37,881 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc reported 10,981 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill, Illinois-based fund reported 40,750 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 216 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 24,398 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 71,782 shares.

