Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $38.25 Million as Share Value Rose; Dillon & Associates Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 6.54 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 166,617 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Hawaiian Bank reported 26,402 shares. Axa reported 953,394 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.27 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 740 shares. Ems Capital Lp accumulated 8.67% or 729,170 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc invested in 0.48% or 17,428 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 80,402 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 88,518 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 159,017 shares. Hills State Bank Communications owns 9,007 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,315 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,833 shares in its portfolio. Valinor Mngmt LP reported 3.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 5,897 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $75.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 281,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,459 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).