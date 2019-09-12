Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $615,147

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 15,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 145,477 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, down from 161,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 7.06M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 698,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.91 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 74,417 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7,336 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y reported 7,341 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 86,468 shares. 72,264 are held by Veritable L P. Legacy Capital Prtnrs invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orleans Cap Corporation La holds 34,182 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa reported 215,627 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd stated it has 38,934 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Lc reported 73,085 shares stake. Pictet Asset Ltd has 664,795 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,243 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 115,154 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Victory Capital has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MEDIA ALERT: Automotive and Manufacturing Industry Leaders to Reveal Their Digital Transformation Secrets at Customer Engagement Summit Detroit – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 via Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com owns 2,696 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 2,843 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 1.04M shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Goldman Sachs invested in 214,259 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.32 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co stated it has 420 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 7,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 172,611 were reported by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 10,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment LP invested in 867,484 shares or 4.21% of the stock. Zebra Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,836 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ftb owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 321 shares. Papp L Roy & reported 35,375 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,000 shares to 148,459 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.95M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.