Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Position by $681,600; Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $2.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 10,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,478 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 58,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 150,807 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 64,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Limited owns 4,652 shares. United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 5,608 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 73,800 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 282,654 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Morgan Stanley has 7,877 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 2,197 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 14 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 414,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 309,142 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank reported 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 3.50 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.45 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Scout Invs holds 95,963 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Introduces Pega DX Hero Awards to Honor Digital Transformation Visionaries – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pega Partners with Girls in Tech to Support Tomorrow’s Technology Leaders – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems (PEGA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,969 shares to 616,728 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 260,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $232,079 activity. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $147,134 was sold by STILLWELL KENNETH.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 63,782 shares to 159,698 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.