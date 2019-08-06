Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Price Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Position Has Boosted by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 184,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.13 million, up from 863,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 6.07M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 399,770 shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadence Enters 3D CAD Software Market With Clarity 3D Solver – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.73M shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 37,881 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 664 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial invested in 8,263 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,981 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.35% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 267,787 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 217 shares. Highline Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,090 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 45,759 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 18,111 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates accumulated 35,375 shares. Scout Invs holds 95,963 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 309,142 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 63,400 shares to 120,800 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (Call) (NYSE:AFL) by 209,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA RTX Extends Reach Across Top Applications, Bringing Ray Tracing, AI to Millions of Creatives – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Nvidia’s GPU Business Could See A Slowdown In The Near Term – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Advanced Micro Devices Shares Rose 10.8% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.