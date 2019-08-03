Pegasystems (PEGA) Position Has Raised by Cadian Capital Management Lp; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Lowered Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 526,667 shares traded or 66.24% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank & Trust invested in 102,223 shares. Field Main Bankshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 160 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 118,100 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company reported 14,474 shares. Argent Tru reported 28,983 shares. Destination Wealth holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 138,267 shares. Cleararc Capital has 21,891 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 134,699 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust & Co reported 3,914 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 96,500 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 128,656 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested in 0.01% or 122 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,250 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 80 shares. Maple Mgmt Inc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 68,113 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,148 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 4,544 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn holds 50 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 778,101 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.66% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 31,389 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 166,027 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 15,804 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,163 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 6,914 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 54,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout stated it has 95,963 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.