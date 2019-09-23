Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Factset Research Systems (FDS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $626,912

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 42,239 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $275.79. About 395,350 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 22/03/2018 – GBP/USD Turns Lower on the Day, Last at 1.4140 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 123,657 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.10 million for 28.03 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

