Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Increased Holding by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Boosted Malibu Boats (A) (MBUU) Stake by $6.42 Million; Market Value Declined

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (MBUU) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 164,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 540,640 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 375,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.19M market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 548,811 shares traded or 112.50% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 37,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 168,065 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 130,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 186,575 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Executive Management Team Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 79,133 shares to 322,020 shares, valued at $19.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 67,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,544 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 321,053 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 1,052 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 6,612 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 25,244 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 29,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,155 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 87,574 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap LP holds 50,578 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Punch Associate Mngmt holds 430,183 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 8,054 shares. 28,370 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 1.60 million were accumulated by Blackrock.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 45,728 shares to 443,843 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,920 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 4,200 shares. State Street accumulated 515,934 shares. Synovus Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 86 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 267,787 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company holds 40,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability holds 353,579 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates Llc has 0.07% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 168,065 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Signaturefd Limited Company reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Ltd accumulated 31 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,447 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 208,145 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,519 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,877 shares or 0% of the stock.