Pegasystems (PEGA) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Iron Mountain (IRM) Stake Increased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 698,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.91 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 160,183 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $597.83 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Iron Mountain for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 2.01 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Hold Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock In Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain and Hyland Partner to Automate Document Retention and Improve Compliance – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 87 shares to 110,173 shares, valued at $19.12 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Msci India Index (INDA) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Global Materials (MXI).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ORCL or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pegasystems Sees Sales Growth, but Not Profits, in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDIA ALERT: Automotive and Manufacturing Industry Leaders to Reveal Their Digital Transformation Secrets at Customer Engagement Summit Detroit – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 68,000 shares to 493,700 shares, valued at $50.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 329,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.