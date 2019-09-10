Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 71 6.28 N/A -0.42 0.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.39 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pegasystems Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9%

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Competitively, ServiceSource International Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Pegasystems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ServiceSource International Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. ServiceSource International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pegasystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pegasystems Inc. and ServiceSource International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ServiceSource International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pegasystems Inc.’s consensus target price is $81, while its potential upside is 13.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares and 87.6% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares. Insiders held 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are ServiceSource International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06% ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc. had bullish trend while ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pegasystems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ServiceSource International Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.