Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 67 7.04 N/A -0.42 0.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 15 2.76 N/A 0.32 47.13

In table 1 we can see Pegasystems Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that Pegasystems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Pegasystems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Pegasystems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Pegasystems Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 0.23% for Pegasystems Inc. with average price target of $77.67. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average price target and a -11.15% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pegasystems Inc. seems more appealing than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.1% of Pegasystems Inc. shares and 12.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares. About 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -0.38% 0.8% 23.41% 31.25% 13.6% 46.9% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Summary

Pegasystems Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.