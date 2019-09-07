Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

This is a contrast between Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 70 6.33 N/A -0.42 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 4 0.63 N/A 0.36 12.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pegasystems Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that Pegasystems Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Perion Network Ltd.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pegasystems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pegasystems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pegasystems Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Pegasystems Inc. is $81, with potential upside of 13.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares and 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. About 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% are Perion Network Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06% Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc. has weaker performance than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Perion Network Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pegasystems Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.