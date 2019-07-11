Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Reaches $77.43 52-Week High; Shorts at NOMURA HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (NRSCF) Lowered By 10.81%

The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) hit a new 52-week high and has $80.53 target or 4.00% above today’s $77.43 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.19 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $80.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $247.60M more. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 129,544 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $313,752 activity. 1,500 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares with value of $84,945 were sold by PYLE MICHAEL R. STILLWELL KENNETH also sold $147,134 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares. Trefler Leon sold 1,541 shares worth $81,673.