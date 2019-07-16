Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems Inc. 65 7.01 N/A -0.42 0.00 Q2 Holdings Inc. 68 14.74 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pegasystems Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pegasystems Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1% Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Pegasystems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Q2 Holdings Inc. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pegasystems Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Q2 Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Q2 Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pegasystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pegasystems Inc. and Q2 Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56

The average target price of Pegasystems Inc. is $77.67, with potential upside of 0.62%. Q2 Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $72.71 average target price and a -9.82% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pegasystems Inc. looks more robust than Q2 Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.1% of Pegasystems Inc. shares and 99.7% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pegasystems Inc. -0.38% 0.8% 23.41% 31.25% 13.6% 46.9% Q2 Holdings Inc. 4.4% 4.05% 10.96% 37.48% 28.66% 46.05%

For the past year Pegasystems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Q2 Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pegasystems Inc. beats Q2 Holdings Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.